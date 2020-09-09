How some Islanders are getting to know their neighbours while buying less

A group of Islanders in Charlottetown and Stratford has come together with the goal of relying more on each other, rather than on retail stores.

The group is called Buy Nothing, but in many ways what it's about is making connections with your neighbours.

"It's not about making a vow never to buy anything. It's just about looking to your community to see if you can get something locally or give something locally instead of buying it," said group member Janette Gallant.

"Getting to know people, asking for things that you might need, so really looking to your community."

And while getting to know each other, communities can find new uses for things that might otherwise end up in a landfill, and eliminate the need for all the energy and materials required to get something new.

The idea is an extension of asking your next-door neighbour for a cup of sugar, but instead of talking over the fence, you use a Facebook group to connect to more people, who likely have a wider variety of items to offer.

Gallant got involved in the Stratford/Charlottetown group when she returned to the Island. She had been part of a Buy Nothing group in Australia.

The Island is already known for its strong community ties, she said, but there are newcomers to Canada, or people moving into the city from the country, and Buy Nothing is a way for them to connect, she said, and at the same time reduce waste.

