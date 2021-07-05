Mint, lupins, milkweed: How you can help save butterflies and bees

The David Suzuki Foundation is looking for more volunteers on P.E.I. to dedicate a section of their gardens to helping butterflies and other pollinators.

It's part of a national effort called The Butterflyway Project, which aims to improve habitat for the insects through the planting of pollinator patches.

"Some common butterfly-friendly plants would be mint, lupins, milkweed, lilacs, black-eyed Susans and also some flowering shrubs, spirea, hydrangea and of course, the butterfly bush," Jennifer Bryson, a volunteer butterfly ranger with the project, told Island Morning host Laura Chapin in an interview.

"And there are some native plants like yarrow, goldenrod, daisies, clover and Queen Anne's lace."

"It just creates a great little habitat for the butterflies and bees."

A Butterflyway garden can contain a mix of native and introduced plants. (David Suzuki Foundation)

There are Butterflyway projects in about 400 communities across Canada, including six on P.E.I. The aim is to create an uninterrupted network of sites that will allow pollinators to thrive as they move from place to place.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can learn more at the David Suzuki Foundation website (link below).

