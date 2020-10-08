A delicious way to celebrate the season: P.E.I.'s Butter Tart Tour

When Erin Davis suggested P.E.I. needed a butter tart tour, it was more of a musing than a real idea.

She posted it on the Facebook page P.E.I. Burger and Delicious Food Reviews and in the next two hours, Davis said she had a huge response, prompting her to start organizing.

"Who couldn't love butter tarts," Davis said. "It's the next best thing to Anne of Green Gables on Prince Edward Island."

She reached out to as many Island restaurants and bakeries as she could — asking if they would be interested. She then posted details about them on the newly created Prince Edward Island Butter Tart Tour Facebook page.

Erin Davis from Charlottetown organized the P.E.I. Butter Tart Tour and says while the campaign only runs until Sunday, that shouldn't stop people from searching out the pastries at Island businesses any time. (John Robertson/CBC)

The dates were set for Oct. 5-11 and the word-of-mouth campaign began.

She said the response online has been extremely positive — calling it "shockingly over the top" — as more people are checking out and interacting with the page.

"I haven't looked at them today — I'm almost scared —but the numbers mean nothing to me, it's the response," Davis said.

"Places are telling me they've had more likes on their pages. They've had more people reaching out for preorders, for other dates, not just these dates."

Shana Thornhill, owner of the Fat Cat Bakery, says she has made hundreds of the tarts over the past few weeks. (John Robertson/CBC)

Butter tarts added to menu

Fat Cat Bakery was one of the businesses that got involved and the spike in demand for butter tarts was good for the home-based business.

"It's been very helpful for the business and it's a great opportunity and a great chance to try something new," said Shana Thornhill, the owner and baker.

"I'd actually never tried my hand to butter tarts before this happened, and I love it. I love doing it and they're now one of my favourite things to eat so that's that's pretty cool, too."

Thornhill says it is exciting to see so many people showing interest in the tarts and giving positive feedback. (John Robertson/CBC)

Thornhill said it feels good to bring a little bite of something sugary and sweet during a difficult year — what she calls a "moment of joy."

"There's nothing like biting into a fresh baked butter tart or a piece of cake or, you know, really any delicious kind of food," Thornhill said.

"I think especially with everything that's gone on this year, you need those moments of enjoyment and happiness, even if they are momentary, it's something."

Caroline Farrell from The Home Plate Restaurant & Bakery in Murray River, P.E.I., says it is good to see more people venturing out to find the butter tarts and try some of the other foods on offer as well. (John Robertson/CBC)

Chance to see what else on offer

Some restaurants also got involved, increasing the number of butter tarts they make to meet the demand from people travelling around the Island to sample the sweet treats — each with their own special recipe.

"Some of it is secret but it's based on a homemade toffee, brown sugar toffee with fruit, mixed fruit. A little bit of love, well, I'm going to call it a little bit of love," said Caroline Farrell, owner and baker for The Home Plate Restaurant and Bakery in Murray River, P.E.I.

Farrell says she makes all of her food from scratch, including using things from their own farm. (John Robertson/CBC)

Aside from all her other cakes and pastries, she is making two types of the butter tarts — one plain, and one topped with an allspice butter icing.

Farrell said getting involved has been great because as customers come in looking for butter tarts, they get to see what else is on offer.

"When they come in and see our other cakes and it's like 'oh, wow'. The word, wow, it's actually used quite a lot in here," Farrell said.

"I love what I do, and I love sharing it with people and I love people who share back at me."

The P.E.I. Butter Tart Tour runs from Oct. 5-11, but organizers say you can find them any time at many Island businesses. (John Robertson/CBC)

Creating own opportunities

For Davis, the year was already off to an interesting start as she had decided to change careers — right before most of the province closed down in March.

Since then she has been building up her resumé and looking for work doing something more fulfilling.

"So I created the butter tart tour to show people that I'm not afraid of a challenge," Davis said.

"I like to try new things and I'm hoping a future employer looks at me and says she's just crazy enough to fit in here."

More from CBC P.E.I.