Island roofers swamped with calls following wind damage

As Islanders welcome winter weather, some P.E.I. roofing companies are working as fast as they can to fix as many roofs as possible after damaging winds.

"It's been a really busy fall, but the last three weeks have been hectic," said Ray Constable of MacBeth Bros. Roofing.

Constable says he has been working up to 13 hours a day up with demand.

Aftermath of strong winds

Earlier this month, powerful winds knocked down trees, and left many without power. Constable said last Monday morning, following heavy winds, the company received hundreds of calls.

"A typical Monday's about 50-60 calls. And most of them are like, 'I lost some cap, I have a leak.' And this was, 'I have a flood,' right. It wasn't a leak any more … half their roofs are missing."

Ray Constable, with MacBeth Bros. Roofing, says the last several weeks have been "hectic." (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Constable believes the damage he's seen this year rivals the damage caused by Hurricane Juan in 2003. In fact, he thinks it might be worse.

More strong winds last week meant more calls.

Other projects delayed

Mike Pollard, of Pollard's Roofing, said it's been "overwhelming" for him as well.

He says he had upwards of 500 calls come in over a few days and was able to respond to 75-80, ranging from minor to major repairs. He hired an additional six crew members to help get the work done.

All the work of fixing leaks and lost shingles means other projects have been delayed.

Roofers on P.E.I. have had a busy few weeks trying to keep up with calls about storm damage, and work on other projects. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"If we're doing repairs and fixing stuff due to warranty or insurance claims, we're not getting to other people that … have been on the list for several months, or up to six months to get their roofs done," Pollard said.

More P.E.I. news