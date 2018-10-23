'Planting the seed': P.E.I. Business Women's Association marks 25 years
Gala celebration this week in Charlottetown
It started with the realization that more women were starting businesses, and perhaps could use some additional support, but it has grown into a group where those women support one another.
In the early 1990s governments were financing the launch of women's business associations across Canada. Cathy Rose became the first president of the P.E.I. Business Women's Association in 1993. The group started with nothing but the promise of funding. Within three years it had 170 members.
"I'm pretty proud of developing the seed and planting the seed to have this organization grow the way it has," said Rose.
"It's really supported and helped a lot of women professionals and women in business."
The group now has 450 members, and current president Margaret Magner said that is its strength.
"We are the only Island-wide women in business organization and I think it's really important because it allows us to network throughout the Island," said Magner.
The most recent example of that, said Magner, was Camp Dynamo, a weekend networking event at Dalvay-by-the-Sea.
"We were able to sit down and collectively share our resources and our common experiences and we're stronger because of that," she said.
The association will celebrate its 25 years at a gala Thursday at the Culinary Institute in Charlottetown.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.