'Planting the seed': P.E.I. Business Women's Association marks 25 years

It started with the realization that more women were starting businesses, and perhaps could use some additional support, but it has grown into a group where those women support one another.

In the early 1990s governments were financing the launch of women's business associations across Canada. Cathy Rose became the first president of the P.E.I. Business Women's Association in 1993. The group started with nothing but the promise of funding. Within three years it had 170 members.

"I'm pretty proud of developing the seed and planting the seed to have this organization grow the way it has," said Rose.

"It's really supported and helped a lot of women professionals and women in business."

Margaret Magner and Cathy Rose are looking forward to this week's gala celebration. (Angela Walker/CBC)

The group now has 450 members, and current president Margaret Magner said that is its strength.

"We are the only Island-wide women in business organization and I think it's really important because it allows us to network throughout the Island," said Magner.

The most recent example of that, said Magner, was Camp Dynamo, a weekend networking event at Dalvay-by-the-Sea.

"We were able to sit down and collectively share our resources and our common experiences and we're stronger because of that," she said.

The association will celebrate its 25 years at a gala Thursday at the Culinary Institute in Charlottetown.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Angela Walker