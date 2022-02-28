P.E.I. small businesses raise thousands in support of Ukraine

Small businesses on P.E.I. have been busy raising money in support of Ukrainians.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in its sixth day. The Russian military has been pounding civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, and a convoy of tanks and other vehicles continues to threaten the capital, Kyiv. Throughout the country, many Ukrainian civilians spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

The Canadian Red Cross is raising money directly in support of Ukraine, and Leonhard's Café in Charlottetown held a fundraiser, gathering $6,600 from customers.

"My staff and I thought $10,000 sounds better, so we bumped it up a little," the café wrote on Instagram.

Hannah O'Donnell, owner of the custom printed clothing and accessories business Two Lupins, partnered with a Ukrainian graphic designer to create a sunflower-themed tote bag to raise money and awareness.

Hannah O'Donnell worked with a Ukrainian graphic designer to create this bag. (Submitted by Hannah O'Donnell)

"It was amazing. Within about two hours of me posting this they were sold out," said O'Donnell.

"It may not be much but it may mean a lot to somebody, so why not use the little platform that I have and the skills that I have."

O'Donnell raised $250 for the Red Cross.

Katelynn Kelly donated money from painting sales over the weekend. (Submitted by Katelynn Kelly)

Summerside artist Katelynn Kelly raised $260 for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, donating $20 for each print she sold over the weekend.

The fundraisers are continuing. On March 12, Grandma Jaworski's Perogies at the Charlottetown Farmers' Market will give you six hot perogies in exchange for a donation to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.