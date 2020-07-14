P.E.I. businesses report relative good news, bad news in response to pandemic
The news from P.E.I. businesses was both relatively good and relatively bad compared to the rest of the country in a Statistics Canada report released Tuesday morning.
Least likely to reduce hours, mostly likely to cancel some hirings
The news from P.E.I. businesses was both relatively good and relatively bad compared to the rest of the country in a Statistics Canada report released Tuesday morning.
The report, covering data for May 2020, looked at how businesses responded to the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown in terms of staffing.
On the one hand, P.E.I. was the province with the lowest percentage of businesses saying they cut staff hours or introduced temporary cost-reduction measures. It had the second lowest rate of businesses reporting they laid off staff.
On the other hand, P.E.I. firms were the most likely to cancel the hiring of contractors or seasonal workers, and among the least likely to increase wages.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.