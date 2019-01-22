P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame names 2019 inductees

The Junior Achievement Prince Edward Island Business Hall of Fame has named several new inductees for 2019.

They are Kay MacPhee, Jack and Carlotta Kelly, and Kevin and Kathy Murphy, says a written release, and were chosen for their vision, standards of excellence, and their contribution to the prosperity of P.E.I.

Kay MacPhee is the developer of the teaching company SpellRead, which she sold to education giant Kaplan, and co-founder of Ooka Island Inc., a literacy program for young children which she sold to Scholastic. She was inspired by her son who was born deaf.

Jack and Carlotta Kelly and their family own and operate Bulk Carriers, a 45-year-old P.E.I. trucking company that employs 150 people and operates 100 tractor-trailers across North America. In 2018 they also opened a $23 million cold storage facility in Moncton, N.B., the release said.

Kevin and Kathy Murphy own Murphy Hospitality Group which includes two hotels and 15 food and beverage locations throughout the Maritimes. The release said they were also instrumental in creating a craft beer industry on P.E.I., founding The Gahan Brewery and P.E.I. Brewing Company. They oversee a staff of almost 1,000 employees. Their three grown children also work in the family business.

Junior Achievement is an international non-profit organization that teaches young people all about entrepreneurship. More than 5,000 students are enrolled annually in the group's programs in P.E.I. schools.

They'll be inducted during a gala ceremony May 23 at the Delta hotel in Charlottetown.

