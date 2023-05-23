Frosty Treat owner, agriculture leaders inducted into P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame

The Junior Achievement P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame will recognize leadership in agriculture and in the community at its induction ceremony in Charlottetown Tuesday evening.

The Robinson family has been farming potatoes in Augustine Cove for more than 200 years. Brothers John and Alan Robinson were the sixth generation to work the farm, joining the business in the 1960s.

Alan Robinson, right, is being recognized posthumously along with his brother John. (Submitted by JA P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame)

The Robinson brothers became known for their innovations in crop rotation and erosion control, as well as potato storage and packaging conditions. Alan Robinson is being recognized by the Hall of Fame posthumously.

Warren Ellis embraced entrepreneurship at the age of 29 and has owned a number businesses since then. He currently owns Summerside Chrysler Dodge Ltd. and the Frosty Treat Dairy Bar.

Warren Ellis is well known both as a businessman and charity fundraiser. (Submitted by JA P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame)

Apart from running successful businesses, Ellis is an active fundraiser. In 2009, he created the Grass Roots and Cowboy Boots fundraiser, the largest annual fundraiser for the Prince County Hospital Foundation. Over the course of more than a decade, Grass Roots and Country Boots has raised more than $14 million for the Summerside hospital's equipment fund.

Mary van den Broek Grant was working in the agricultural supply business in New Brunswick when her uncle died suddenly in 1978. The death left a void in the family business, the feed mill in Cardigan, so she returned home to fill it.

Mary van den Broek Grant's agricultural feed business has grown since she joined it in the 1970s. (Submitted by JA P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame)

The business has since expanded, supplying farmers across the Maritimes. In 2017, van den Broek Grant opened Cardigan Feed Retail as a spinoff of Cardigan Feed Services.

The new inductees are being celebrated at a dinner at the Delta Hotel.

More from CBC P.E.I.