P.E.I. Business Corporations Act aims to improve protection for shareholders

Prince Edward Island will soon have a new act governing the registration of businesses, which will be the first major update of that legislation in 130 years.

The current P.E.I. Companies Act was enacted in 1888.

"There have been some amendments over the years, but it is for all intents and purposes substantially unchanged," said Curtis Toombs, a division solicitor with the province's consumer, corporate and financial services division.

The P.E.I. Business Corporations Act was passed in June, and is expected to be enacted next year. The province is waiting for an online business registration system to be ready before bringing the legislation into force.

Encoding case law

Toombs said one of the major changes will be encoding in the act protections that have been largely settled over more than a century of activities in the courts.

Section 194, for example, provides remedies for minority shareholders, creditors or company officers in cases where directors have acted in ways that are oppressive or unfairly prejudicial.

These protections exist to a certain extent already, said Toombs, but only through referring to precedents in previous court cases.

"Now you would essentially be left to try to rely on, 'Well, do I have a remedy under case law decisions throughout the years.' There's a lot less certainty in that area," he said.

Relying on case law on P.E.I. is more difficult than in some jurisdictions, Toombs added, because there has not been as much relevant activity in the courts.

Residency requirements

One thing that will not change is residency requirements for directors.

The P.E.I. Companies Act does not require any directors to be resident on P.E.I., and neither will the Business Corporations Act.

Some jurisdictions have residency requirements. The federal act, for example, requires 25 per cent of directors be residents. Toombs said consultations with business groups led to the decision not to change the P.E.I. act.

"My understanding is that provision was there primarily, from the federal perspective, as a provision to ensure that you had sufficient Canadian representation on your board in a public company," he said.

Companies that do not have a resident director will be required to list a P.E.I. lawyer as a contact.

Existing companies will have three years to re-register under the new act.

With files from Laura Chapin