Apple vodka soda cans from Bogside recalled over rupture risk

The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission has issued a recall notice for some cans of vodka sold on the Island, citing the possibility that the containers could rupture.

The SNAP Apple Vodka Soda six-pack cans were made by Montague-based Bogside Brewing.

The product "has been removed from all P.E.I. Liquor stores and agency stores because of concerns about rupturing cans," P.E.I. Liquor said in a post on its website.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

The liquor corporation said the batch affected was produced on July 21 and 22, and that the problem cans will have those dates inscribed on the bottom.

"If you have this product with a damaged top, you can return it to any P.E.I. Liquor corporate retail store for a full refund," the notice said.