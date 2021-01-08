No one hurt as SUV and school bus carrying 9 children collide in Stratford
Bus was taking students to École François-Buote at the time
RCMP say no one was hurt in a collision involving a school bus and an SUV in Stratford, P.E.I., Friday morning.
French-language school board officials say the bus was en route from Fort Augustus to École François-Buote when the collision happened at around 9 a.m.
There were nine children on board at the time of the accident, which caused minor damage to the bus.
Sgt. Craig Eveleigh says the incident happened at the intersection of the Mason Road and Hollis Avenue.
"The cause of the accident remains under investigation," he added. "We are still trying to obtain statements from the driver, the passenger and the bus driver just to determine what happened there."
School board officials say the students were transferred to another bus and then taken to school.
Access to Hollis Avenue from the rotary was restricted until the situation was dealt with, by means of a police cruiser blocking off that exit from the Trans-Canada Highway.
