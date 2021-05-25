Glass at 7 bus shelters shattered by vandals, T3 Transit says

The glass at six bus shelters in Stratford, P.E.I., and one at the Charlottetown Mall were shattered by vandals on the weekend, says the owner of T3 Transit.

Mike Cassidy said the incidents happened late Saturday and early Sunday morning, and some workers had to spend part of their Victoria Day weekend cleaning up the glass.

"It would appear by talking to the RCMP, it was the same party of vandals that hit all seven shelters," Cassidy said.

"And as everybody knows today, glass is expensive. And to replace the glass and the damage, it's very disappointing because it's been what I would call a quiet year or two when it comes to vandalism of the shelters."

Cassidy said the glass shards have been removed and the shelters are safe to use.

