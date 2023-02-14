'Busing is here to stay,' T3 owner says as ridership soars again

The bus company providing transportation in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall is on a roll, its owner says, providing an average of 100,000 bus rides a month in the last five months.

That contrasts with T3 Transit's first full year of service in 2006, when the government-subsidized company collected only 112,000 passenger fares for the whole 12 months.

"When you look at the dark days of COVID and what we went through with limited ridership, it is so nice for 2022-2023 to be back in the game," T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy said in an interview Tuesday.

"Thank goodness, COVID did not destroy everything that we had built."

Cassidy called the 100,000-rider figure "an achievement for a small capital city," especially given that managers were pretty happy with the pre-COVID peak ridership of 74,000 fares a month in 2019.

In total, the bus company provided 869,000 rides in 2022, compared to 700,000 in 2019.

"Transit is needed, transit is being used," Cassidy said. "Busing is here to stay — there is no question."

More buses added to key routes

Some popular routes have recently added more pick-up times and new routes are being tested to keep up with the demand.

"We have tried to add hours," Cassidy said, noting that University Avenue has 15-minute service in the morning and evening peak period now.

UPEI student Nayana Sunila would love to see more buses on busy routes in the coldest days of winter, but is otherwise pleased with Charlottetown's transit service. (Laura Meader/CBC)

UPEI student Nayana Sunila is from India, and ideally would like to see the University Avenue bus come every five minutes in peak times.

"In winter, it is very difficult because we are not used to this climate," she said with a laugh. "Literally, we are just frozen."

But she added: "The hospitality and everything inside the bus is really good. And I appreciate all those things. It is better than my country."

'The future looks good'

The City of Charlottetown contributes $2.3 million each year to subsidize the bus service, and has also provided some temporary funding to help T3 cope with the upswing in passengers.

Coun. Terry Bernard, who chairs the city's environment and sustainability committee, said he's "really pleased" about monthly ridership hitting the 100,000 mark, given how slow the uptake was when the service kicked off in 2005.

'The future looks good for transit in Charlottetown and the surrounding area,' says Charlottetown Coun. Terry Bernard, who chairs the city’s environment and sustainability committee, (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's been growing well, especially in the past two years," Bernard said. "We're adding routes as they're needed."

He noted that the city is looking at building a structure near T3 Transit's headquarters where the six new electric buses now on order can be charged, and more after them.

"Obviously, the high gas prices has pushed people into the transit system, they've been comfortable with it, and the best advertising is word of mouth," Bernard said.

"The future looks good for transit in Charlottetown and the surrounding area."

Discounted passes popular

Provincially funded programs have also helped attract riders. People under 18 are able to ride for free, and monthly passes are being subsidized so that they cost $20 for adults and $10 for seniors as well as students age 18 and up.

Cassidy said T3 is moving "450 youth a day in our system now" as a result of the free-ride program for that age group.

The provincial funding that allows the company to offer the free and discounted passes is in place at least until March 31, Cassidy said. He expects good news about its continuation in the next provincial budget.