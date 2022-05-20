Bus passes will be cheaper on P.E.I. this summer

The cost of monthly bus passes for all routes in the province will be cut by more than half this summer to help Islanders deal with rising inflation.

From June until September, the cost of a monthly transit pass will be $20 for adults, down from $45.

Seniors and post-secondary students will pay $10, down from $35.

All transit routes on Prince Edward Island are free for children and students K-12.

Monthly transit passes can be purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart and Murphy's Pharmacy locations in the Charlottetown area, the T3/Maritime Bus terminal, Holland College bookstore, town and city halls in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown, and through the HotSpot mobile app.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward said the decrease in public transportation fares is intended to relieve some of the financial pressures on Island families.