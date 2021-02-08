Bus driver stops route to help woman whose car was stuck in snow

A Charlottetown bus driver is receiving praise Monday after stopping his early-morning route to help a young woman whose car was stuck in the snow at an intersection.

Ken Jones was on his way to start his T3 Transit route from the Confederation Centre when he saw the woman stuck at an intersection on St. Peters Road.

Shortly after, T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy saw the bus pull back into the terminal with the woman on board. When Jones explained the situation, Cassidy and another man grabbed their shovels, got on the bus and went to help dig her out.

"When I jumped on the bus, here was this young person," Cassidy said. "She works at a long-term care facility and just very upset to have her car in a snowbank in an intersection. And I said, 'Please don't you worry. We're going to get you out and we'll get you on your way.' And sure enough, a little bit of shovelling, three big pushes..."

You could never maybe get this service in Toronto, but it was a dark morning and we had blowing snow and he sees this girl stuck and he stops.​​ — Mike Cassidy

Cassidy said Jones did the right thing by stopping, and it's just another example of how Islanders care for each other during storms and times of need.

"You could never maybe get this service in Toronto, but it was a dark morning and we had blowing snow and he sees this girl stuck and he stops," Cassidy said. "For that man to stop his routine and what he had to do and bring her back to the terminal, it just says to me, we care."

Cassidy said the woman was very grateful.

"It was that sense of relief. Her car was pushed out. There was no harm done. The car was safe and she could put it in drive and get to work. And it was just that, 'thank you,' because we're all busy. She was on her way and we went along our way."

