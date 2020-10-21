Row House takes top Burger Love award
This year’s event included all kinds of burgers
Beef still took the top prize in an expanded P.E.I. Burger Love field in the closing of the 10th anniversary of the event Tuesday night.
The Olde Fashioned Row from Row House was the winner, which featured a beef patty with red wine demi glaze and smoked whisky aioli.
Burger Love had many changes this year, some planned, some not.
In January organizers announced the event would expand to include chicken, fish, pork and vegetarian burgers.
The pandemic derailed the normal timing of the event in April. It launched in September instead, and lasted six weeks instead of one month.
There were 152,143 burgers sold during the event, a decrease from previous years. The Giveback Burger campaign raised $77,364 for Anderson House, about 10 per cent less than last year.
