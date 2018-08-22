Hoping to build or renovate a home on the Island? Prepare to wait

Islanders hoping to build a new home or get renovations done will need to be patient, according to P.E.I.'s Home Builders' Association.

With a record number of new builds popping up on P.E.I., and too few labourers to meet the demand, the association says builders are hearing from a lot of frustrated consumers.

"Sometimes, [in the past], you could get somebody on 30-day notice [to start a home build]," said Tim McHatten, the association's president. "Now, if we're talking August right now, you'd be lucky to start one this year. You're talking spring right now for sure I would think."

Almost every person or company we have been able to get has made errors. - Marti Hopson, P.E.I. homeowner

McHatten says with many companies committed to larger housing projects, that's also made it tough for Islanders to find anyone qualified to complete smaller home renovations.

Marti Hopson says her experience trying to get home repairs done has been "disheartening."

"We often have not even been able to get businesses to return calls, and almost every person or company we have been able to get has made errors, done poor work, made messes, broken things and not treated our property with much respect," said Hopson.

Tim McHatten, president of the P.E.I. Home Builders' Association, is concerned some people may be turning to unqualified builders because those certified by the association are not available. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Unqualified builders stepping up?

McHatten says he's heard similar stories. He's concerned that with most qualified workers and companies certified by his association busy and unavailable, too many Islanders may be turning to unqualified ones.

He says that's especially concerning anywhere outside of Charlottetown, Stratford, or Summerside as they're the only communities following the National Building Code.

"Until they get this code in across P.E.I., you don't need drawings, you don't have to have inspections," said McHatten. "So aside from hiring someone from [the association] or a warranty builder, that's your only protection to know your home is being built well."

McHatten says with the City of Charlottetown and provincial government setting out to create more housing on P.E.I., he expects the demand on builders will keep growing.

He estimates it would take an additional two hundred trained workers to meet that demand, and help ease the frustration for Islanders looking to build or renovate.

