P.E.I. apartment building permit values triple

P.E.I.'s construction industry can expect to continue to be busy in the coming months as the value of building permits issued in the province is still climbing dramatically.

Statistics Canada issued its building permits report on Tuesday.

At $327 million, the total value of permits issued to the end of August was up 33 per cent over the same period in 2018. 2018's building permit values grew 28 per cent over 2017.

The biggest areas of growth were for apartment buildings and the industrial sector.

Multiple-unit building permit values have tripled, to $97.6 million. Industrial almost doubled to $65.5 million.

Overall, permits in non-residential development are relatively flat, with significant drops in commercial and institutional permits.

