Construction spending soars on P.E.I. in mid-year

There's good news for Prince Edward Islanders looking for a place to live — and looking for a job — in numbers released Monday morning by Statistics Canada.

The report on building investment, including numbers to the end of July, shows that after declining numbers early in the year, growth was dramatic this summer. For the year to date, investment is up 37 per cent.

For the month of July, investment reached $91.6 million.

Growth was strongest in investment in new multiple-dwelling buildings, with a year-to-date growth of 154 per cent. Those new apartments will be welcome for Islanders suffering in the current housing crisis.

Investment reached nearly $19 million in July.

Investment in new industrial buildings is also up significantly.

In May 2018, investment in new industrial buildings fell below a million dollars. In July it passed $4 million. For the year to date, investment is up 86 per cent.

