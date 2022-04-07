Belly up to the buffet — but don't forget your mask

Self-serve buffets are now permitted on P.E.I., according to the Chief Public Health Office, though staff and customers must wear a mask at all times while scooping up the food.

Many COVID-19 public health restrictions on P.E.I. were lifted Wednesday, including limits on personal and organized gatherings. But the mask mandate at all public spaces was extended to April 28.

The CPHO also recommends that restaurant operators maximize available space to promote physical distancing of customers and that they provide access to hand sanitizer before and after accessing the buffet.

It comes as welcome news to Forbes MacPherson, who own Fishermen's Wharf Lobster Suppers. The North Rustico restaurant has a 60-foot salad bar that is usually self-serve buffet style.

Fishermen's Wharf was closed in 2020. Last year, with pandemic restrictions, customers had to mark down what they wanted from the salad bar and staff would deliver it to their table.

I think that both guests and staff are very excited to be going back to our normal system. — Forbes MacPherson

"It essentially meant that our servers were spending a lot of time going back and forth from the salad bar providing the items for our guests," MacPherson said.

"So it made for a lot more work and it changed the experience. I think that both guests and staff are very excited to be going back to our normal system."

MacPherson said he's optimistic about the season ahead and a return to full capacity. He is opening a second restaurant, Pier 15, for the first time in two years.

Fishermen's Wharf will open on the Saturday before Mother's Day.

Meanwhile, New Glasgow Lobster Suppers plans to open in early June.