P.E.I. hosting online budget consultations this week

The P.E.I. government is inviting Islanders to provide ideas for the provincial budget.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Finance Minister Darlene Compton will not be visiting communities around the province to consult with Islanders. Ideas may be submitted by means of a website form people can fill out, and the province is hosting two online events this week.

The first event is Tuesday, a virtual town hall scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required for this event. You can pre-register by email or by calling (902) 368-5501.

The province will also host a Facebook Live event Thursday at 7 p.m. That is expected to run until about 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration is not required for that event.

You can find the web form for submitting your ideas here.

Pre-budget consultations will continue until Jan. 22.

