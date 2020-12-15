P.E.I. hosting online budget consultations this week
Pandemic changes how the province is soliciting feedback
The P.E.I. government is inviting Islanders to provide ideas for the provincial budget.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, Finance Minister Darlene Compton will not be visiting communities around the province to consult with Islanders. Ideas may be submitted by means of a website form people can fill out, and the province is hosting two online events this week.
The first event is Tuesday, a virtual town hall scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required for this event. You can pre-register by email or by calling (902) 368-5501.
The province will also host a Facebook Live event Thursday at 7 p.m. That is expected to run until about 7:30 p.m. Pre-registration is not required for that event.
You can find the web form for submitting your ideas here.
Pre-budget consultations will continue until Jan. 22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.