Here's how to have your say on the P.E.I. budget

P.E.I. Finance Minister Heath MacDonald is inviting Islanders to send him their advice regarding what should be in this spring's provincial budget.

Islanders can provide their suggestions through an online form, or attend one of four budget consultation meetings scheduled next month.

Feb. 5 in O'Leary.

Feb. 7 in Summerside.

Feb. 12 in Charlottetown.

Feb. 15 in Montague.

If you are interested in attending a meeting you are asked to pre-register by calling 902-368-5501.

The deadline for online feedback is Feb. 22.

The budget is normally tabled in the legislature in early April.

