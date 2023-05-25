6 programs in the P.E.I. budget that could have a direct impact on you

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the P.E.I. government will spend more than $3 billion for the first time.

That includes big spending increases in the province's two largest departments, with spending up $118 million in health, and $20 million in education.

But hidden behind that larger spending are smaller programs that will have a direct impact on many Islanders. Those include:

$14 million to move income tax brackets, which affects anyone earning income on the Island. The basic personal exemption will rise by $750 this year and next year. In 2024, the current three-bracket system will be replaced by a five-bracket system.

$5.2 million for a primary caregiver grant. This will provide up to $1,500 a month to families who choose to keep their loved ones at home rather than putting them in community or long-term care.

If you choose to care for a loved one at home, you could be eligible for financial support. (Shutterstock / Lighthunter)

$2 million for workplace adaptation. Employers may apply for assistance to make workplaces more accessible for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

$1.5 million to move newcomers more quickly into the workforce. The program will support the participation of recent immigrants in the labour market, including internationally trained health-care professionals.

$1.25 million to increase the George Coles Bursary. P.E.I. students who go to post-secondary school on the Island will see the bursary increase from $2,600 to $3,000 per student.

$250,000 to make birth control free for all Islanders.