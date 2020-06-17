P.E.I. finance minister finds money for new programs in pandemic budget

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton tabled the largest deficit in provincial history Wednesday, but still added new programs and new spending for 2020-21.

The projected deficit comes in at $173 million. Revenues are up, mostly due to an increase in federal transfers, but the province is also projecting an increase in provincial revenues.

Aid programs connected to the COVID-19 pandemic have already cost more than $80 million, and the minority Progressive Conservative government is also proposing new spending.

Long term care beds, specialists

An additional $340,000 will be spent on a mental health and addictions mobile crisis program.

Government is also investing $1.7 million in a new cardiologist, nephrologist, hematologist, rheumatologist and urologist "to address wait times and reduce the need for Islanders to travel out of province," Compton said in her address.

There's a new $500 tax credit for families with children under the age of 18 for activities that contribute to their wellbeing.

West Prince will get 12 new long-term care beds by next year.

39 new education positions

Government is promising 24 new teaching and 15 educational assistant positions for the Public Schools Branch and La Commission scolaire de langue française.

Six new early years centres will be designated.

$700,000 will go toward increasing bursaries for post-secondary students.

Compton also said the province is "working toward a full return to school in the fall" but has set aside $8 million for any adaptations needed in case of a "second wave or setback."

Funding for rent supplements, housing construction

An additional $6.4 million will go toward new mobile rental vouchers, rent supplements and housing construction projects. Part of that funding will also be for operating costs for new government-owned housing builds.

The budget shows $8 million for the AccessAbility Support Program, to offer support to Islanders with disabilities.

$1 million will go toward emergency shelters, supportive house and community outreach programs.

The PC government is also making good on its campaign promise by investing $1.2 million in the marked fuel program for farmers.

More from CBC P.E.I.