P.E.I.'s 2021-22 operating budget, by the numbers

Here's a quick overview of the P.E.I. budget, along with a list of highlights.

The latest projection for the 2020-21 budget deficit is $120 million. The estimate for the coming year is $112 million. A three-year plan has it dropping to $45.7 million the following year and $27.9 million in 2023-24.

Many of the items in the budget were previously announced, but Islanders are seeing them costed out for the first time.

Shingles vaccines for seniors: $1.5 million.

Recruitment of nurses and nurse practitioners: $1.5 million.

Expanding virtual health care: $2.65 million.

New investments in early childhood education: $8.2 million.

Electric vehicle rebate program: $500,000.

Incentives will be available for new and used electric vehicles. (Brandy Baker/The Associated Press)

Program supporting Islanders transitioning from carbon-based fuel sources: $5.6 million.

Rural transit pilot program: $250,000.

Summer food program for school-age children: $600,000.

P.E.I. children will be able to access the province's school food program in the summer. (Submitted by Steve Wilson)

Small business tax rate reduction: $2.8 million.

Tourism business grant program: $3 million.

