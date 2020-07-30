P.E.I.'s 2021-22 operating budget, by the numbers
Here’s a quick overview of the budget P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton introduced in the legislature Friday, along with a list of highlights.
Budget deficit will be more than $100M for 2nd year in a row in 2021-22
The latest projection for the 2020-21 budget deficit is $120 million. The estimate for the coming year is $112 million. A three-year plan has it dropping to $45.7 million the following year and $27.9 million in 2023-24.
Many of the items in the budget were previously announced, but Islanders are seeing them costed out for the first time.
- Shingles vaccines for seniors: $1.5 million.
- Recruitment of nurses and nurse practitioners: $1.5 million.
- Expanding virtual health care: $2.65 million.
- New investments in early childhood education: $8.2 million.
- Electric vehicle rebate program: $500,000.
- Program supporting Islanders transitioning from carbon-based fuel sources: $5.6 million.
- Rural transit pilot program: $250,000.
- Summer food program for school-age children: $600,000.
- Small business tax rate reduction: $2.8 million.
- Tourism business grant program: $3 million.
