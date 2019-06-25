1st budget for new P.E.I. government to be tabled today

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton will table her first budget today.

The budget is usually delivered early in April, but the previous Liberal government called an election for April 23 without tabling one, and then went down to defeat.

That set the stage for the Progressive Conservatives to put together a budget as quickly as possible for 2019-20, with the fiscal year almost three months gone.

It will be the first budget on P.E.I. to attempt to pass with a minority government.

Premier Dennis King has said the budget will reflect some of the priorities of all three parties in the house, and he believes he has the votes to get it through.

Surplus likely to be maintained

The Tories are expected to start from a position of financial strength left to them by the Liberal administration.

Last spring the Liberals tabled the province's second surplus in a row, while including an additional $107 million in spending.

It projected a narrow $1.5 million surplus, but by this March, shortly before the spring election was called, then-finance minister Heath MacDonald delivered a third-quarter update saying the surplus had grown to $13.8 million. That included a $39 million increase in revenue. Much of that revenue growth was eaten up by troubles with the potato harvest, which cost the P.E.I. Agricultural Insurance Corporation about $16 million.

Compton is expected to start her budget speech about 3:30 p.m. in the legislature.

CBC News will be in the media lockup, and will have early analysis of the budget shortly after Compton rises to deliver her speech.

