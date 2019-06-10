Theft of buddy benches saddens woman who donated them

A gift to help students in eastern P.E.I. who were feeling lonely have gone missing.

Laurie Loane's family donated four buddy benches to Montague Consolidated School a few years ago. The idea behind the benches is a student feeling lonely can sit on one as a signal to other students that they are looking for some company.

Loane found out last week that three of the benches are missing.

"It's super disappointing," she said.

"I can replace the wood. I can build more benches. I can go out and get more steel made with the name on it and do the plaque. But it's the fact that somebody thought that was OK to take them when they're not only important to the family, but they're important to the school and to the students. And the story that it tells for these students."

The benches were in memory of her father, who was a local school bus driver for decades.

Loane said the community has been lending a hand in the search for the benches.

More P.E.I. news