1,400-person Buddhist monastery approved by P.E.I. government

The P.E.I. government has approved a proposal to build a large monastery in Brudenell.

The total complex would cover 120 hectares and is designed to eventually house 1,400 Buddhist nuns. There was little opposition to the project at a public meeting held in June.

The provincial approval came with conditions, noting the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute still required approval for water and wastewater systems from the Environment Department, as well as necessary approvals from the Community of Brudenell and the fire marshal's office.

The full campus would include residences, classrooms, recreational facilities, as well as places of worship. It is expected to become a destination for religious tourism.

