Construction on monastery campus in Heatherdale taking longer than expected

Construction is taking longer than expected on the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society's new campus in Heatherdale, P.E.I.

Work began last year in Heatherdale, outside Montague, but the prayer hall is only in the planning stages. It is being designed to hold up to 3,000 people for special occasions.

One dormitory is completed and another is out for tender, with the hope of finishing by the end of 2019.

The campus is being designed to accommodate up to 800 students. GEBIS already has a campus in Little Sands, P.E.I. where about 300 monks study.

Design has heavy Asian influence

"We didn't expect the enrolment to get this popular. That's why we're still catching up on building facilities to accommodate students from all over the world," said Venerable Dan, the institute's public affairs spokesperson.

The Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society will show off its first dormitory at the Heatherdale campus at an open house on Sunday. (Submitted by Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society)

Another reason for the delay is the building design has a heavy Asian influence, and that requires local construction workers to consult with Asian architects.

"It's not completely Asian, but it's like a fusion between east and west and I think it's a very unique style here on P.E.I.," said Venerable Dan.

The materials also have to withstand P.E.I.'s winters.

Visitors welcome

Project manager Doug Coles of Coles Associates said the language barrier doesn't really matter on a construction site.

"When you're swinging a hammer, you swing the hammer one way."

The monastery is not just for monks, Venerable Dan said. People interested in learning Buddhist philosophy can do short- or long-term study.

"This monastery is not going to be just our monastery, it's going to be a P.E.I. monastery," he said.

Each year, more than 2,000 visitors come for the monastery's summer retreats.

Open house Sunday afternoon

There will be an open house at the Heatherdale campus on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is asked to register with the Society by calling 902-969-2328.

Venerable Dan said P.E.I. was chosen because it's "perfect for meditation" and the monks appreciate not only the Island's beauty but its people.

"We are here to be part of Island culture. We're not here to change anyone's beliefs or lifestyle."

He understands the questions some might have about why the monks are here, he said.

"It's understandable. If a group as big as ours moved into my neighbourhood, I would have questions, right? It reminded us we have to actually be more open and more transparent and understand the community and the culture."

