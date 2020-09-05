Council rejects Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute building permit

The mayor of Three Rivers, P.E.I., says the decision to deny a building permit for a new residence at the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute was the hardest decision the council has had to make so far.

The decision was 7-3 against.

More than 100 members of the public showed up for the town council meeting, which ran for more than three hours.

Mayor Ed MacAulay said the leading concern is about land use, and the continued affordability of land in the area. One of the issues raised is that the GWBI has purchased a number of houses that are now sitting empty. It has announced plans to build a residence for as many as 1,400 nuns.

"The big question was where is it all going?" said MacAulay.

"I think what the public would like to see is to see our council … sit down with the province and start working out some of these land issues and to make sure that, you know, the public, in our area in particular but in other areas as well, has an opportunity to express their concerns."

There are still opportunities for the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute in Three Rivers, says Mayor Ed MacAulay. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

MacAulay said this is not necessarily the end of GWBI's plans in the area. The town is currently formulating an official plan.

"They will be consulted and they will be a part of that plan as we move forward because they are a part of our community," he said.

No spokesperson from GWBI was immediately available for comment.

