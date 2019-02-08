P.E.I. only Canadian destination on website's fishing trip bucket list

The website FishingBooker recently published a list of 12 Ultimate Bucket List Fishing Trips.

The list includes the Amazon and the Mississippi Delta, as well as Watamu, Kenya, and the Mongolian Highlands, but only one destination in Canada.

Prince Edward Island.

While some destinations are featured for their variety of game fish, others make the list for one particular angling adventure: goliath tigerfish in the Congo, catfish in Spain's Ebro River, and tuna on P.E.I.

"It's a historic fishery and the site of the IGFA all-tackle record bluefin tuna, which it has held for half a century," wrote Albert Grain of FishingBooker in an email to CBC News.

"It's also one of the only places in the world where you can reliably find 500-plus pound bluefin. On top of all that, P.E.I. is a predominantly catch-and-release fishery, which we strongly support."

Grain noted P.E.I.'s North Lake was also named on the website's recent top-seven fishing locations in Canada.

