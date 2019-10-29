Month-long test-hike of new P.E.I. trail nearly complete

After nearly a month of walking, a group of four Island hikers is nearly finished its trip around P.E.I. — a journey meant to test out a new trail one of the hikers helped map out.

The 700-kilometre trail hugs the Island's coastlines, and Bryson Guptill hopes it could attract more tourists to the Island.

Guptill is the past president of the group Island Trails, and he worked for several years to map out the trail, which uses existing and secondary trails.

Guptill started out his test-hike, along with three friends, in Charlottetown around the start of October, and they expect to finish their loop on Thursday.

"I think what we'll remember most is the people that we've run into, the conversations we've had and just the general interest in walking as an activity. It's healthy, it's good for the soul and we really enjoy it," Guptill said.

"Seeing the Island up close is something that you really get to experience when you're walking."

Despite some rain along the way, walkers were able to enjoy the fall colours on the Confederation Trail between Miscouche and Kensington. (Island Trails)

Close to 40 people from all walks of life joined the hike for one or more days, including this leg to Victoria. (Island Trails)

The Elephant Rock has lost its trunk, but there were some lovely fall colours and beautiful vistas between Tignish Shore and Alberton. (Island Trails)

Some more great views of fall colours along the Confederation Trail from P.E.I. National Park to Mount Stewart. (Island Trails)

Hikers took in some spectacular views from Cavendish to Cymbria finishing in Rustico. (Island Trails)

An iconic shot of a walk along the beach near Basin Head heading for Souris. (Island Trails)

The walk will finish on Halloween where it all began, in Joe Ghiz Park.

Guptill said he will revise the trail map, based on what he learned during his hike. He plans to post it on the Island Trails Facebook page so that others can enjoy some of the same sights.

He's hoping the province will help with signage to let people know where the trail is.

More P.E.I. news