Month-long test-hike of new P.E.I. trail nearly complete
'Seeing the Island up close is something that you really get to experience when you're walking'
After nearly a month of walking, a group of four Island hikers is nearly finished its trip around P.E.I. — a journey meant to test out a new trail one of the hikers helped map out.
The 700-kilometre trail hugs the Island's coastlines, and Bryson Guptill hopes it could attract more tourists to the Island.
Guptill is the past president of the group Island Trails, and he worked for several years to map out the trail, which uses existing and secondary trails.
Guptill started out his test-hike, along with three friends, in Charlottetown around the start of October, and they expect to finish their loop on Thursday.
"I think what we'll remember most is the people that we've run into, the conversations we've had and just the general interest in walking as an activity. It's healthy, it's good for the soul and we really enjoy it," Guptill said.
"Seeing the Island up close is something that you really get to experience when you're walking."
The walk will finish on Halloween where it all began, in Joe Ghiz Park.
Guptill said he will revise the trail map, based on what he learned during his hike. He plans to post it on the Island Trails Facebook page so that others can enjoy some of the same sights.
He's hoping the province will help with signage to let people know where the trail is.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Tom Steepe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.