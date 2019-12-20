Future of Brudenell Marina uncertain

The future of the Brudenell Marina — and whether it will have a place to operate in 2020 — is uncertain.

For years, the marina has operated on the Rodd Brudenell River Resort property. But now, according to Ed MacAulay who speaks for Montague Waterfront Development Corporation on this issue, the resort has decided not to renew the arrangement.

The Montague Waterfront Development Corporation manages the Brudenell Marina.

"It would be a big loss to the whole area," said MacAulay, who is also the mayor of Three Rivers.

"People do travel here from other parts of the Island by boat, so it's a lot of traffic in the summertime, and it's unfortunate if we can't accommodate the boaters."

Ed MacAulay says if the Brudenell Marina doesn't find a place to operate moving forward, it'll be a loss to the area. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

This fall, the waterfront development corporation announced plans to expand the Brudenell Marina, and move a few hundred metres down the shore, to Brudenell Provincial Park.

But Steven Myers, minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy as well as the MLA for the area, said he's heard complaints about bad behaviour on and around the marina.

He said if that's what the provincial park can expect, he's not keen to have it move there either.

In 2019, the Brudenell marina had space for 20 slips, five of them for visitors. (Rob LeClair/CBC )

"Primarily my concern is how we have entities coexist in a tourism operation that's really important to the area that I live in," said Myers.

"I'm all for people having fun, but I think there's a point where lines have to be drawn and when we're in a public space where we have a tourism product that's really important to residents in that area, we have to protect to the best of our ability."

Mark Rodd, owner of the resort, did not provide comment to CBC.

MLA and Transportation Minister Steven Myers says he's not entertaining the idea of the marina moving to the provincial park at this point. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

MacAulay said he's hopeful for a resolution in the new year.

"I would like to sit down at the table myself, with Rodd and with the province," he said.

"Because I think there's benefits for all, really, but we do have to ensure that the right measures are taken to ensure that that continues."

He said if the Brudenell Marina isn't able to reopen in 2020, boaters would be left without a berth, and there likely wouldn't be enough space in nearby Cardigan or Montague to accommodate them.

