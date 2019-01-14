Ontario man on trial in Charlottetown for alleged sex crimes against 2 boys

A 34-year-old man from Stouffville, Ont., is on trial in Charlottetown for sex crimes against two boys.

The alleged victims in this case are two brothers, one of whom appeared on the witness stand Monday.

Videotaped statements

The boys were both preteens when the alleged incidents happened a couple of years ago.

One of the boys gave three videotaped interviews to police over a period of a year and a half.

It's up to the judge to decide whether those interviews will be accepted as evidence in this trial.

The accused, Timothy Andrew Neuman, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include sexual assault and sexual touching.

The incidents allegedly took place in a motel room where Neuman stayed over a couple of summers on P.E.I.

In the videos shown in court today, the boy struggles to tell police what happened.

Trial continues

Over the course of three interviews, he provided more details to police.

He alleged Neuman made the brothers watch pornography and drink beer — then engaged in sexual activity.

The boy testified Monday that he wasn't entirely honest in the first video.

He testified that he left out some explicit details because he was too embarrassed to talk about them at the time.

The defence lawyer questioned whether someone coached the boy about what to say.

Both the police and the boy denied that.

The trial continues Tuesday.

