Summerside resident has over 80 signatures on petition against Brophy Ave. development

At least 85 residents in a Summerside, P.E.I., neighbourhood have signed a petition against a development that would be built on nearby green space.

P.E.I. developer Jamie Rodgerson, with UpFront Development, hopes to begin work this summer on a 32-unit apartment building off Brophy Avenue.

UpFront Development plans to build four 32-unit apartment buildings in the area within the next five years, but Summerside council will need to approve rezoning the parkland for high-density development.

Residents are worried it would create more congestion in the area and take away their green space if the project is approved.

Anna Johnstone is a resident and superintendent for Chesapeake Heights apartments on Brophy Avenue. (Submitted by Anna Johnstone)

"I didn't really believe that they would be building up around here — that is already so crowded,'' area resident Des Perry said.

"Who knows how many more vehicles are going to be here, it's going to be like a zoo."

Anna Johnstone, an apartment building supervisor and resident on Brophy Avenue, started the petition against the proposed housing. Like Perry, she was shocked to hear about the possible development.

"The first thing I did was I called our councillor at that time, I asked her, 'Have you been up to see the area? It's a beautiful, beautiful park. People walk their dogs, children play, people go for a walk,'" Johnstone said.

'Not one person did not sign'

Johnstone began the petition after discussions with concerned tenants in her building, she said.

"I just thought, well we need to get a petition going, and so I went door to door knocking and there was not one person who did not sign it."

I understand why they're concerned about it being rezoned. — Coun. Barb Ramsay

Despite signing the petition, Perry said he's quite pessimistic.

"I got a feeling that once these people make up their mind, there's not a whole lot we can do. I could be wrong but I don't know."

Summerside council will vote on the rezoning March 21.

Ward 3 Coun. Barbara Ramsay, who represents the area, said that housing is needed in Summerside, but she understands residents' concerns about losing the green space.

"I have been an advocate for the last four years regarding housing. As far as the green space [residents are] not really wanting to get rid of that but as their councillor of Ward 3, I am trying to support them the way they have supported me," Ramsay said.

"It is a lovely little green space, so I understand why they're concerned about it being rezoned."

CBC News reached out to Rodgerson for an interview but he declined.