Summerside agrees to trade green space for housing

With just one councillor dissenting, Summerside city council voted Monday to rezone a parcel of land off Brophy Avenue to make way for a large housing development.

UpFront Development is proposing to build four 32-unit apartment buildings in the P.E.I. city.

"It was a very difficult decision. It was difficult for every councillor," said Coun. Barb Ramsay, who represents the area and voted against the change.

"The amount of phone calls and concerns I had regarding losing that green space. I'm sure I had up to 200 of my residents in Ward 3 who just wanted to keep the green space."

Other councillors, however, received many calls about the need for new housing, she said.

The green space is attached to Tower Street Park, where the playground would remain under the new plan, Ramsay said.

An amendment was added to the council motion giving UpFront Development 45 days to come up with a detailed plan for the space. There are particular concerns about entrances and exits for the development, and how that will affect traffic.