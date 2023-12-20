Ski park unlikely to open before Christmas, but new equipment is helping

As usual, P.E.I.'s Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park will try to be open for the first Saturday after Christmas. But as always, it will come down to the weather.

No one is looking more forward to opening day than acting park superintendent Erin Curley, who is keen to climb onto the chair lift herself.

"There is something freeing about being in the fresh air, skiing down a run," said Curley. "It helps make everything worthwhile. It's such an adrenaline rush."

Despite the recent warm temperatures, rain and wind, Curley said there has been some progress on snow making.

Erin Curley is looking forward to a time when there is a lot more snow on the ski hill, as there was when this picture was taken in December of 2016. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Park staff saw a window to start making snow on Nov. 24. From that day to the end of the month, there were five nights when the temperature fell below -3 C, the cutoff point for the park's snow-making equipment to operate.

Snow making has continued on December nights cold enough for it, on both the Alpine hill and the Nordic trails.

"We do have some piles out there that have lasted through a few rain events," said Curley.

"The snow-making system that was installed for the Canada Games is a game changer for us. The more modern technology makes snow at warmer temperatures."

More snow-making weather is coming, with overnight temperatures forecast to be below -5 C Thursday through Saturday nights, before warming up a little on Christmas Eve.

Even so, an opening before Christmas is unlikely, said Curley. She didn't want to name a date she was hoping for, but she did want to assure Islanders park staff are working to open for the season as soon as possible.