New $397K snow groomer a 'game changer' for Brookvale

The P.E.I. government has spent $397,000 on a new snow groomer for Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale.

The old groomer at Brookvale has been in service for more than 20 years. A breakdown in December caused a delay to the start of the season over the Christmas holidays and the groomer had to be repaired before the hill opened.

"Breakdowns have become a fairly common occurrence over the last few years, and repairs have often been costly," Brookvale's director of operations Allan Matters said in a news release.

"This new groomer is a game changer for us. It reduces the time it will take to prepare the runs, and lessens the possibility of costly and untimely breakdowns."

