New $397K snow groomer a 'game changer' for Brookvale
The P.E.I. government has spent $397,000 on a new snow groomer for Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale.
Trails will be prepared more efficiently, says ski hill official
The old groomer at Brookvale has been in service for more than 20 years. A breakdown in December caused a delay to the start of the season over the Christmas holidays and the groomer had to be repaired before the hill opened.
"Breakdowns have become a fairly common occurrence over the last few years, and repairs have often been costly," Brookvale's director of operations Allan Matters said in a news release.
"This new groomer is a game changer for us. It reduces the time it will take to prepare the runs, and lessens the possibility of costly and untimely breakdowns."
