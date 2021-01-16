Brookvale ski park staff remind public that sites are closed due to construction
Construction underway in order to prepare park for Canada Games
Park officials are reminding Islanders some sites at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale are closed to the public due to construction.
Erin Curley, the park's superintendent, said there have been a few people who've visited the area unsure where they're allowed to go. Construction is currently underway in order to prepare the park for the 2023 Canada Games.
"We had a few customers coming around just, you know, out on their ATVs and just not really sure where they can go and where they can't go, so we just kind of put a reminder on our social media pages," Curley said.
Curley said they're asking the public to stay off any spot in the park where there's disturbed ground.
The entire alpine side of the property as well as a portion of the nordic side are closed.
Curley said she isn't sure how long they'll be closed.
With files from Sheehan Desjardins
