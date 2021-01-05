Sorry skiers, Brookvale hill not quite ready to open yet

There is still not enough snow on the ground to open Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I.

"As hopeful as we had been, we are unable to open alpine or nordic yet due to the snow conditions," said a notice Tuesday on the hill's Facebook page.

"Staff will continue to make snow as temperatures allow and we'd love to see another storm."

Some parts of the province received more than 25 centimetres of snow last weekend, but it's still not enough to open the park.

The snow has been packed down, but more is needed before the hill can open. (Jason Heisler/Red Island Photography)

"At the nordic we need some colder temperatures and new snow to get enough coverage to open trails. We will update again as soon as we can," the post said.

Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park is the province's only ski hill.

