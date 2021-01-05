Sorry skiers, Brookvale hill not quite ready to open yet
There is still not enough snow to open Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I.
Still not enough snow on the ground, hill operators say
There is still not enough snow on the ground to open Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I.
"As hopeful as we had been, we are unable to open alpine or nordic yet due to the snow conditions," said a notice Tuesday on the hill's Facebook page.
"Staff will continue to make snow as temperatures allow and we'd love to see another storm."
Some parts of the province received more than 25 centimetres of snow last weekend, but it's still not enough to open the park.
"At the nordic we need some colder temperatures and new snow to get enough coverage to open trails. We will update again as soon as we can," the post said.
Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park is the province's only ski hill.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.