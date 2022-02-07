Downhill section at Brookvale could open by weekend
Alpine section had been closed as work continues for 2023 Canada Games
Downhill runs at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I., are on schedule to open this weekend, weather permitting.
The nordic trails have been open for weeks, but the alpine section of the ski park has been closed for construction to prepare for the 2023 Canada Games.
The plan was to reopen the slopes sometime in February.
Erin Curley, the park's acting superintendent, said there have been delays — specifically to a project to build a new pump house to allow the park to make its own snow. But the recent storms to hit P.E.I. have brought enough snow for the park to open.
"Making sure there's enough snow on the runs to keep customers safe is what we look for," she said. "Fortunately, this year Mother Nature has certainly been helpful for that but up until now really until that last storm we didn't have quite enough."
Curley said pricing has been adjusted in relation to the delayed start, and they are opening extra days of the week to help get customers the time they will have missed.
There are also plans to stay open later into the season, if weather co-operates.
Curley could not say how long it would be before the park could start making its own snow again.
The park will provide an update closer to the weekend about whether it will go ahead with opening.
With files from Brittany Spencer
