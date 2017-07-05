Health PEI meetings about nurse vacancies in ER 'not a good faith discussion,' says union

It doesn't appear that Health PEI is taking talks about filling registered nurse positions in the emergency department at Prince County Hospital seriously, says the P.E.I. Nurses' Union.

Last month Health PEI said with summer holidays booked it was forecasting a vacancy rate of 40 per cent for nurses in the Summerside hospital's emergency department over the summer, and it had a plan to hire eight paramedics to fill those spots.

P.E.I. Nurses' Union president Barbara Brookins said they asked for a meeting with Health PEI about the situation.

"We wanted to make sure that they had made every effort, I guess, to replace a nurse with a nurse," said Brookins.

The union came to the meeting with a number of ideas that would see those vacant shifts filled with registered nurses, she said, but at a follow-up meeting last week there appeared to be little progress.

"Very little uptake on any of those ideas, so it doesn't seem like it was a very fruitful conversation for sure, and it was certainly not a good faith discussion," said Brookins.

Some ideas being pursued

In an email to CBC News, Health PEI confirmed that paramedics are still being considered as a last resort option to ensure the emergency department stays open.

"Our priority remains ensuring the PCH emergency department remains open to provide services for Islanders, while giving our staff the opportunity to find time to rest and recharge," the email said.

The email also said while Health PEI did not agree with all the options presented by the PEINU, it is pursuing some of them. In particular, it said it is looking into services that contract nurses to travel to areas where they are needed.

Brookins said filling the vacancies with nurses is important for providing the expected standard of care.

"Some of the skills or tasks may be transferable, but they're certainly not all transferable," she said.

"There's models of care in place for a reason, and it's been identified that registered nurses work in the emergency room. And so if they're going to make changes to that, then you've got to wonder how that's going to impact the service delivery."

Brookins said it was disappointing to sit in a meeting and feel listened to, then find later that that wasn't the case. This is a problem the union has had with government for some time, she said.

