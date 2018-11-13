Conviction related to fish kill 'unrealistic and unfair'

The P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture has come to the defence of Brookfield Gardens, following a conviction in September related to a fish kill.

Brookfield Gardens was found guilty of allowing the release of a deleterious substance into a waterway in violation of the Fisheries Act, in connection with a fish kill in North River in 2014. It had been acquitted in provincial court in 2015, but the case was sent for a new trial by the P.E.I. Court of Appeal.

More than a 1,000 dead fish were collected from a 3.5-kilometre stretch of North River in August 2014.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture argued the conviction shows the standard set in the act is too high.

"Brookfield Gardens and any person needs to guarantee that no harm will come to the environment, even in the event of a severe rain storm," said the federation.

Eddie Dykerman, defence lawyer Robert MacGregor, and Travis Dykerman leave Charlottetown Provincial Court on Sept. 7.

"This is simply unrealistic and unfair. It is our view that they were simply victims of extreme weather and a changing climate."

The federation said the statute was designed to deter corporations with large fines, but is now being used against family farms.

It said farmers work hard to protect the environment, but changing weather conditions mean even with due diligence accidents can happen.

The federation proposed a task force, including the federal and provincial governments, to examine how both the environment and farmers can be protected.

