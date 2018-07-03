Skip to Main Content
Island farming operation back in court in connection with 2014 fish kill

An Island farming operation is on trial for a second time in connection with a fish kill four years ago in Queens County.

Brookfield Gardens facing charge under the federal Fisheries Act

More than 1,000 dead fish were collected from the North River after heavy rain, August 2014. (CBC)

Brookfield Gardens won its case the first time around, in 2015.

A provincial court judge acquitted the company of a charge under the Federal Fisheries Act. But in 2017, a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge overturned that decision and ordered a new trial.

That new trial started today in Charlottetown provincial court. 

This morning court heard more than 1,000 fish were found dead in the North River after a big rainfall in August 2014. 

The defence lawyer for Brookfield Gardens is arguing the company performed due diligence in growing their carrot crop, including their use of pesticides and planting a headland as required. 

Two soil conservation experts will testify for the prosecution.  

Brookfield Gardens is charged under section 36-3 of the federal Fisheries Act which states, "no person shall deposit or permit the deposit of a deleterious substance of any type in waters frequented by fish."  

The trial runs today and tomorrow. 

With files from Brian Higgins

