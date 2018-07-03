Island farming operation back in court in connection with 2014 fish kill

An Island farming operation is on trial for a second time in connection with a fish kill four years ago in Queens County.

Brookfield Gardens won its case the first time around, in 2015.

A provincial court judge acquitted the company of a charge under the Federal Fisheries Act. But in 2017, a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge overturned that decision and ordered a new trial.

That new trial started today in Charlottetown provincial court.

This morning court heard more than 1,000 fish were found dead in the North River after a big rainfall in August 2014.

The defence lawyer for Brookfield Gardens is arguing the company performed due diligence in growing their carrot crop, including their use of pesticides and planting a headland as required.

Two soil conservation experts will testify for the prosecution.

Brookfield Gardens is charged under section 36-3 of the federal Fisheries Act which states, "no person shall deposit or permit the deposit of a deleterious substance of any type in waters frequented by fish."

The trial runs today and tomorrow.

