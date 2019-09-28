P.E.I. government to spend $10M over 5 years on internet services

The Prince Edward Island government has announced more details about the P.E.I. Broadband Fund.

The fund provides financial help to improve internet services on the island.

Island businesses, internet service providers and communities in need of improved internet access can now apply for up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for a project approved through the fund.

"Islanders need quality and affordable high speed internet," said Matthew MacKay, minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, in a news release on Friday.

"This fund will help Island companies, support our local internet service providers and meet the needs of our growing communities now and into the future."

The P.E.I. government plans to spend $10 million on upgrading Internet services over the next five years.

Those looking to apply or for more information can find it on the Innovation P.E.I. website.

