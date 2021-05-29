Skip to Main Content
Mount Tryon Road Bridge closed due to structural issue

The Mount Tryon Road Bridge will be closed immediately for the foreseeable future, according to a government news release.

Province says it will proceed with designs for replacement

CBC News ·
The Mount Tryon Road Bridge is just off the Trans-Canada Highway about 40 kilometres west of Charlottetown. (Government of P.E.I.)

The bridge has a structural issue that cannot be repaired, the release said. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says it will proceed with a design for replacement.

CBC has reached out to the government for more details.

