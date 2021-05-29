Mount Tryon Road Bridge closed due to structural issue
The Mount Tryon Road Bridge will be closed immediately for the foreseeable future, according to a government news release.
Province says it will proceed with designs for replacement
The Mount Tryon Road Bridge will be closed immediately for the foreseeable future, according to a government news release.
The bridge has a structural issue that cannot be repaired, the release said. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says it will proceed with a design for replacement.
CBC has reached out to the government for more details.
More from CBC P.E.I.