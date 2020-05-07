Taxpayers on the hook for $600K 'bridge to nowhere', says local woman

A petition is being circulated to get a $600,000 bridge replacement project near Millvale, P.E.I., scrapped.

Sharon Labchuk, who lives in the area, calls the bridge completely unnecessary. She said few people use the bridge and there is another road that can be used less than five minutes away.

In a letter to the media, Labchuk described it as an "unneeded bridge to nowhere."

"There is no reason whatsoever for that bridge to be replaced," Labchuk said.

"Yes, people know the bridge is out and vaguely some people know that it is going to be rebuilt but most people don't know the circumstances of it and I think they would be as outraged as I am to find out that a half a million dollars of taxpayers' money is going unnecessarily to a bridge that no one really needs."

Labchuk said removing the bridge would also be better for the environment. She said the issue is not only the bridge, but the long causeway that leads to the bridge which she says chokes off the water flow.

"We all know causeways are not good for the ecology of rivers," she said.

'We think it's necessary'

The Gunn's bridge crosses the Trout River along Route 240 in central Queens County.

Sharon Labchuk says there is no reason whatsoever for the Gunn's bridge to be replaced. (Louise Vessey)

The bridge sustained extensive damage during post-tropical storm Dorian last September. It has been closed to vehicle traffic ever since.

Transportation Minister Steven Myers said they plan to begin the project within days. He said the wooden structure will be completed by July.

The province hopes the cost of the bridge will be covered by the federal disaster relief program because it was damaged during Dorian.

"We think it's necessary or else we wouldn't be putting it in," said Myers.

"These would be decisions that would be basically made by the engineers and by our highway staff. This wouldn't be a political decision at all. We don't get involved in bridges at all ...If we're building it they certainly determined it was necessary to have."

'Lots of people use it'

Michael Gallant lives in the area, and he supports the construction of a new bridge.

Transportation Minister Steven Myers says they plan to begin replacing Gunn's bridge within days. He said the wooden structure will be completed by July. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It's great they are replacing it," said Gallant.

"Lots of people use it. There's a slip up there for boats, for kayaks. I live right there pretty well. I see the traffic flow that goes through there. I'd say there's no reason on Earth why the bridge shouldn't be replaced"

The P.E.I. government did spend about $80,000 on a temporary bridge last winter to accommodate snowmobilers.

Myers said this structure is what they call a Baily bridge, or a temporary structure that will be picked up and used in another location after the Gunn's bridge is replaced.

'There was tremendous pressure on me'

Myers said he's not convinced Labchuk's opinion of the bridge is shared by everybody who lives in the area.

Sharon Labchuk took this photo of Gunn's Bridge following post-tropical storm Dorian. The bridge flooded causing extensive damage to the structure. It has been closed to vehicle traffic ever since. (Sharon Labchuk)

"As you recall last fall, there was tremendous pressure on me to make the changes necessary to keep that bridge open for the snowmobile traffic," said Myers.

"My understanding from the discussions I had with my colleagues who represent out in that area and a number of private conversations I had with people is that it is a very important road and a very important bridge that intersects two different areas and that it will be widely used by people in that area."

