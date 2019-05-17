22% of highway bridges on P.E.I. in poor condition, according to province

The condition of highway bridges continues to improve, but the province needs to step up spending, according to a new report.

Of 253 bridges inspected, 50 per cent were found to be in good condition, according to the 2018 Bridge Inspection Report, published online by the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy. Twenty-eight per cent were rated fair and 22 per cent were found to be in poor condition.

"We're looking for poor condition state. Depending on the material, it could be corrosion, cracking, splintering of wood, items like that," said Darrell Evans, assistant director of capital projects. "The numbers are trending in the right direction. We have more structures that are in good condition and fewer that are in poor."

The province began inspecting bridges and other structures in 2008. Since then, structures found to be in good condition have increased 15 per cent. Those rated poor have decreased the same amount, according to the 2018 report.

'I've always said that government should be open so I think it's one of many things you're going to see come from us,' says Steven Myers, minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy, about putting the report online. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The Hillsborough Bridge, straddling the Charlottetown and Stratford shores of the Hillsborough River was among those rated good. It's also one of the structures that will require significant maintenance in coming years.

Repainting of the bridge, to inhibit rust of its steam girders, will cost an estimated $5 million, according to Evans. Similar work on the West River Bridge will cost about $2 million.

For the first time, the province has posted its bridge inspection report online.

"I've always said that government should be open so I think it's one of many things you're going to see come from us," said Minister of Transportation Steven Myers.

Inspectors looked for corroded steel, cracked concrete and splintered wood. Hillsborough Bridge was found to be in good condition. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Government will take the report's finding into consideration as it sets out its next capital budget, according to Myers.

Six smaller bridges are slated for replacement this year, according to the report. Replacement of a bridge on Route 4, east of Wood Islands, is slated to begin Monday, according to the province.

