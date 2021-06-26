Video shows travellers at Confederation Bridge flagrantly bypassing barriers

The P.E.I. RCMP are warning anyone tempted to drive through the COVID-19 checkpoint at the Confederation Bridge to think twice.

There have been at least two recent incidents of motorists filming themselves crossing the bridge and flagrantly driving around barriers without stopping. The videos have been posted to social media accounts.

According to a notice on a P.E.I. government Twitter account, two people are facing charges after entering the province illegally on Saturday.

Cpl. Andy Cook said it has been an issue periodically throughout the pandemic. He said RCMP were notified by bridge personnel of a motorist failing to stop on Saturday.

Under a public health order, motorists are required by law to stop at the checkpoint upon arriving on P.E.I.

"If you don't, the police or conservation will be called and we'll take the necessary steps to deal with you," said Cook.

As of Sunday, travellers from all of the Atlantic provinces will be allowed to come to P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, as long as they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and receive a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

